2013 Subaru Forester

237,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2013 Subaru Forester

2013 Subaru Forester

2.5x Limited

2013 Subaru Forester

2.5x Limited

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

237,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8123530
  • Stock #: 9099
  • VIN: JF2SHCEC0DH406083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 237,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived traded in from a Subaru dealer in good condition, accident free and loaded with heated power leather seats, sunroof, bluetooth, navigation and more with LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

