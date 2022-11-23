$7,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Passat
4DR SDN 2.5L AUTO TRENDLINE
Location
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
255,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9378868
- Stock #: 9175
- VIN: 1VWAH7A36DC043385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 255,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, accident free and equipped with a 2.5L 5 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, power group, a/c, bluetooth, heated seats and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
