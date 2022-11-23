Menu
2013 Volkswagen Passat

255,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2013 Volkswagen Passat

2013 Volkswagen Passat

4DR SDN 2.5L AUTO TRENDLINE

2013 Volkswagen Passat

4DR SDN 2.5L AUTO TRENDLINE

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

255,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9378868
  • Stock #: 9175
  • VIN: 1VWAH7A36DC043385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, accident free and equipped with a 2.5L 5 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, power group, a/c, bluetooth, heated seats and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

416-617-0617
