Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC
Location
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9818245
- Stock #: 9210
- VIN: WVWBN7AN6DE503439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, local trade from new car dealer , 1owner well maintained, equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder turbo engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group, leather seats w dr.seat power, backup camera and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
