2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

0 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9818245
  • Stock #: 9210
  • VIN: WVWBN7AN6DE503439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from new car dealer , 1owner well maintained, equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder turbo engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group, leather seats w dr.seat power, backup camera and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

