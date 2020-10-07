Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Fiesta

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fiesta

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5859240
  • Stock #: 8988A
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ0EM129677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, low mileage hatchback, well equipped, accident free, 1.5L 4 cylinder engine with automatic transmission, a/c, power group, alloy wheels, bluetooth, winter tires and all seasons as well.

LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2007 Honda Civic LX
 268,000 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 190,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 148,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Alternate Numbers
416-617-0617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory