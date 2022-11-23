$11,200+ tax & licensing
$11,200
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2014 Honda Accord
2014 Honda Accord
4dr I4 CVT Sport
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,200
+ taxes & licensing
238,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9437409
- Stock #: 9194
- VIN: 1HGCR2F52EA809987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 238,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition and well equipped with a 2.4L 4 cylinder engine and CVT transmission, a/c,power group, alloy wheels with 2nd set of winter tires on steel wheels, bluetooth, rear view camera, heated seats and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9