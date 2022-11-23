$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2014 Honda Civic
2014 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9387688
- Stock #: 9189
- VIN: 2HGFB2F58EH044514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9