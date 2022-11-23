Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9387688
  • Stock #: 9189
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F58EH044514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

2014 Honda Civic EX
 0 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Pass...
 255,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 184,000 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Alternate Numbers
416-617-0617
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory