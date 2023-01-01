Menu
2014 Toyota Camry

262,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2014 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota Camry

SE

2014 Toyota Camry

SE

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

262,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9711106
  Stock #: 9206
  VIN: 4T1BF1FK6EU803252

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 262,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival. local trade from franchise dealer in good condition and well equipped with a 2.5L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group, sunroof, navigation, backup camera, bluetooth, alloy wheels with 2nd set of snow tires on steel wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-XXXX

416-740-7878

416-617-0617
