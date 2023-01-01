$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2014 Toyota Camry
2014 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
262,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9711106
- Stock #: 9206
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK6EU803252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 262,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival. local trade from franchise dealer in good condition and well equipped with a 2.5L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, a/c, power group, sunroof, navigation, backup camera, bluetooth, alloy wheels with 2nd set of snow tires on steel wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9