2015 Mazda CX-5

196,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

AWD 4dr Auto GS

AWD 4dr Auto GS

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

196,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9181021
  • Stock #: 9181
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY8F0463247

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

New arrival local 1 owner trade from franchise dealer,accident free and well equipped with power group, AWD, sunroof, alloy wheels, heated seats, blindspot detection and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

416-617-0617
