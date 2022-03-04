$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2015 Toyota Corolla
LE
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
230,000KM
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8564699
- Stock #: 9141
- VIN: 2T1BURHE8FC457641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
New arrival,local trade from Toyota dealer, 1 owner, accident free and equipped with 1.8L 4 cylinder engine,CVT transmission, a/c, power group, bluetooth, reverse camera and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
