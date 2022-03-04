Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

230,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

LE

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

230,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8564699
  • Stock #: 9141
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE8FC457641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9141
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival,local trade from Toyota dealer, 1 owner, accident free and equipped with 1.8L 4 cylinder engine,CVT transmission, a/c, power group, bluetooth, reverse camera and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-XXXX

416-740-7878

416-617-0617
