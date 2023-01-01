Menu
2016 Honda HR-V

269,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

EX

Location

2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

269,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9770017
  • Stock #: 9212
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H59GM102316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 269,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 New arrival, 1 owner SUV trade in from Honda dealer in good condition, equipped with AWD,power group,sunroof, alloy wheels with 2nd set of snow tires on steel wheels,backup camera, blindspot detection on passenger side, 2.0L 4 cylinder engine, heated seats and more.LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

