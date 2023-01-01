$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda HR-V
EX
2025 Wilson Ave West, Weston, ON M9M 1A9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
269,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9770017
- Stock #: 9212
- VIN: 3CZRU6H59GM102316
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 269,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, 1 owner SUV trade in from Honda dealer in good condition, equipped with AWD,power group,sunroof, alloy wheels with 2nd set of snow tires on steel wheels,backup camera, blindspot detection on passenger side, 2.0L 4 cylinder engine, heated seats and more.LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
