2004 BMW X3

193,795 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Auto Mall

905-493-4425

2004 BMW X3

2004 BMW X3

3.0I

2004 BMW X3

3.0I

Location

Durham Auto Mall

1400 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K7

905-493-4425

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

193,795KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5617116
  • VIN: WBXPA93494WC30918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 193,795 KM

Vehicle Description

IF AD IS UP IT IS AVAILABLE! Welcome to an opportunity to save some money. We have limited room on our lot and have more cars than spots! We are offering locally traded vehicles to the public at lower prices instead of running them at auctions. We do not inspect these units as there is little profit and most of all, no time!! All trade-ins were licensed and on the road at the time of trade. Mandatory OMVIC disclosure...This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. We do not offer any reconditioning or inspections for as is vehicles, they are priced accordingly. Please confirm accuracy of details with dealer. THIS VEHICLE IS NOT SOLD WITH SAFETY, THERE IS NO OPTION TO SAFETY. SAFETY REQUIREMENTS ARE NOT KNOWN. PRICED ACCORDINGLY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Durham Auto Mall

Durham Auto Mall

1400 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K7

