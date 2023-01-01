2004 Chevrolet Corvette

$27,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 2 6 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10207629

10207629 Stock #: opc100625

opc100625 VIN: 1G1YY22G845100625

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Torch Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # opc100625

Mileage 85,267 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Power Options POWER SEAT Seating Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.