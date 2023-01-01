Menu
2004 Chevrolet Corvette

85,267 KM

Details Description Features

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2004 Chevrolet Corvette

2004 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe! 4 New Tires! Safety Included!

2004 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe! 4 New Tires! Safety Included!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

85,267KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10207629
  • Stock #: opc100625
  • VIN: 1G1YY22G845100625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Torch Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # opc100625
  • Mileage 85,267 KM

Vehicle Description

Coupe! 4 New Tires! Safety Included

Top Features

CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
RWD


and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Seating

Leather Interior

