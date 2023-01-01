$27,988+ tax & licensing
2004 Chevrolet Corvette
Coupe! 4 New Tires! Safety Included!
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
- Listing ID: 10207629
- Stock #: opc100625
- VIN: 1G1YY22G845100625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Torch Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 85,267 KM
Vehicle Description
Coupe! 4 New Tires! Safety Included
Top Features
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
RWD
and so much more!
AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!
Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!
*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!
Vehicle Features
