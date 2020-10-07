2005 Chevrolet Uplander

+ taxes & licensing
905-493-4425
1400 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K7
905-493-4425
+ taxes & licensing
Just traded in at one of our trusted new car dealer groups. Clean carfax report - NO ACCIDENTS!! This super clean new body style Uplander has only 109000 original km's on it! Room for the family and keep them entertained with the factory DVD played. Great for the long trips. This vehicle is being sold certified and includes a complimentary one month warranty (see dealer for details). For more details or to book an in person appointment please call 905-426-0208. We, at Durham Auto Mall, thank you for considering us for your next quality vehicle purchase!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1400 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K7