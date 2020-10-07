Menu
2005 Chevrolet Uplander

109,986 KM

Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Auto Mall

905-493-4425

Value

Location

Durham Auto Mall

1400 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K7

905-493-4425

109,986KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5907378
  • VIN: 1GNDU03L65D303416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Just traded in at one of our trusted new car dealer groups. Clean carfax report - NO ACCIDENTS!! This super clean new body style Uplander has only 109000 original km's on it! Room for the family and keep them entertained with the factory DVD played. Great for the long trips. This vehicle is being sold certified and includes a complimentary one month warranty (see dealer for details). For more details or to book an in person appointment please call 905-426-0208. We, at Durham Auto Mall, thank you for considering us for your next quality vehicle purchase!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Durham Auto Mall

1400 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K7

905-493-4425

