$4,500+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Sienna
CE
2005 Toyota Sienna
CE
Location
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
905-668-4792
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
331,628KM
VIN 5TDZA29C95S308351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Salsa Red Pearl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 331,628 KM
Vehicle Description
FWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Cassette
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
2005 Toyota Sienna