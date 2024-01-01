Menu
2005 Toyota Sienna

331,628 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Sienna

CE

2005 Toyota Sienna

CE

Location

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
331,628KM
VIN 5TDZA29C95S308351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Salsa Red Pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 331,628 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Cassette
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
905-668-4792

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

