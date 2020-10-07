Menu
2006 Chevrolet HHR

167,133 KM

Details

$2,799

+ tax & licensing
$2,799

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Auto Mall

905-493-4425

2006 Chevrolet HHR

2006 Chevrolet HHR

LT

2006 Chevrolet HHR

LT

Location

Durham Auto Mall

1400 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K7

905-493-4425

$2,799

+ taxes & licensing

167,133KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6156840
  VIN: 3GNDA23P06S546485

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 167,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms on this loaded HHR. Heated power seats, Power sunroof and more! IF AD IS UP IT IS AVAILABLE! This Car was a local trade in at one of our trusted new car dealer groups. All trade-ins were licensed and on the road at the time of trade. Mandatory OMVIC disclosure...This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. We do not offer any reconditioning or inspections for as is vehicles, they are priced accordingly. Please confirm accuracy of details with dealer. THIS VEHICLE IS NOT SOLD WITH SAFETY, THERE IS NO OPTION TO SAFETY. SAFETY REQUIREMENTS ARE NOT KNOWN. PRICED

Durham Auto Mall

Durham Auto Mall

1400 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K7

905-493-4425

416-885-6657
