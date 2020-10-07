Menu
2006 Saturn Vue

222,279 KM

Details Description

$1,199

+ tax & licensing
$1,199

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Auto Mall

905-493-4425

Contact Seller
2006 Saturn Vue

2006 Saturn Vue

2006 Saturn Vue

Location

Durham Auto Mall

1400 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K7

905-493-4425

$1,199

+ taxes & licensing

222,279KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6211227
  • VIN: 5GZCZ53456S888321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 222,279 KM

Vehicle Description

IF AD IS UP IT IS AVAILABLE! This Car was a local trade in at one of our trusted new car dealer groups. All trade-ins were licensed and on the road at the time of trade. Mandatory OMVIC disclosure...This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. We do not offer any reconditioning or inspections for as is vehicles, they are priced accordingly. Please confirm accuracy of details with dealer. THIS VEHICLE IS NOT SOLD WITH SAFETY, THERE IS NO OPTION TO SAFETY. SAFETY REQUIREMENTS ARE NOT KNOWN. PRICED

Email Durham Auto Mall

Durham Auto Mall

Durham Auto Mall

1400 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K7

905-493-XXXX

905-493-4425

