2007 Ford Escape

119,480 KM

Details Description Features

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Toyota

905-668-4792

2007 Ford Escape

2007 Ford Escape

Limited

2007 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

119,480KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7066393
  • Stock #: 10213B
  • VIN: 1FMCU94117KA41367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 10213B
  • Mileage 119,480 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Ford Escape Limited Gray AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Duratec 3.0L V6 Duratec 3.0L V6, AWD.

This Vehicle is Being Sold 'AS IS ' and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, maintained as any guaranteed level of quality. The Vehicle may not be for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the Purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.



CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

So don't wait to call Whitby Toyota to book a test drive today. Our team is professional and we offer a no-pressure environment. Finding the right vehicle at the right price. We are here to help! Whitby Toyota has grown to become one of the most trusted sources of Toyota products & services in the Durham region. By offering flexible financing. Our team of professionals is equipped to serve you best. Complimentary guest shuttle and car wash for every service, Our best interest is your satisfaction. Check us out at 1025 Dundas St W, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1, or give us a shout at 1-877-686-2228. We'll see you soon!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Whitby Toyota

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

