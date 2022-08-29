Menu
2007 Jeep Wrangler

330,105 KM

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

905-666-2628

2007 Jeep Wrangler

2007 Jeep Wrangler

2007 Jeep Wrangler

Location

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

905-666-2628

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

330,105KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9298183
  VIN: 1J4GA59167L128203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 330,105 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle has been so well maintained, the mileage does not reflect all vehicle components. Brand new transmission, with warranty, new balljoints, u joints, e brake, brakes, shocks, tie rods, exhaust, over 20,000 dollars worth of repairs! Do not miss this opportunity to own this gem!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

