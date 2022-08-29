2007 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500 + taxes & licensing 3 3 0 , 1 0 5 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9298183

9298183 VIN: 1J4GA59167L128203

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 330,105 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.