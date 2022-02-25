Menu
2007 Lexus GS 350

64,622 KM

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2007 Lexus GS 350

2007 Lexus GS 350

3.5L

2007 Lexus GS 350

3.5L

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

64,622KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8374713
  • Stock #: 007955
  VIN: jthce96s070007955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mercury Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 007955
  • Mileage 64,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredibly Low KMs! Clean CarFax! Top Features Rear View Camera Leather Interior Push Button Start Navigation CD Player Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-XXXX

905-579-0010

