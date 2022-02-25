$14,988+ tax & licensing
905-579-0010
2007 Lexus GS 350
3.5L
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
$14,988
- Listing ID: 8374713
- VIN: jthce96s070007955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mercury Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 007955
- Mileage 64,622 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredibly Low KMs! Clean CarFax! Top Features Rear View Camera Leather Interior Push Button Start Navigation CD Player Alloy Wheels and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask!
Vehicle Features
