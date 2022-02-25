2007 Lexus GS 350

$14,988 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 6 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8374713

8374713 Stock #: 007955

007955 VIN: jthce96s070007955

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mercury Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 007955

Mileage 64,622 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Leather Interior Interior Navigation System Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.