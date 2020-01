2007 Nissan Murano

You Safety, You Save!



DUE TO OMVIC REGULATION THE FOLLOWING DISCLOSURE MUST BE INCLUDED IN AD. THE MOTOR VEHICLE IN THIS ADVERTISEMENT IS BEING OFFERED AS IS AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN A ROAD WORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS A MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASER’S EXPENSE. IT MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee*

Safety Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo Windows Sunroof Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.