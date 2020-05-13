Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,965

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Auto Sales

905-666-3663

Contact Seller
2007 Pontiac Torrent

2007 Pontiac Torrent

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Pontiac Torrent

Location

Durham Auto Sales

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

905-666-3663

  1. 5012022
  2. 5012022
  3. 5012022
  4. 5012022
  5. 5012022
  6. 5012022
  7. 5012022
  8. 5012022
  9. 5012022
  10. 5012022
  11. 5012022
  12. 5012022
  13. 5012022
  14. 5012022
  15. 5012022
  16. 5012022
  17. 5012022
  18. 5012022
  19. 5012022
  20. 5012022
Contact Seller

$5,965

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,249KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5012022
  • Stock #: TC015665
  • VIN: 2CKDL63F776015665
Exterior Colour
Purple
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Credit-Zone Canada (A division of Durham Auto Sales) has been providing excellent credit services to thousands of families for almost 25 years . Good credit, bad credit or no credit, if you are new to Canada, our credit professionals are committed to helping you secure the vehicle you need. Apply online and our team WILL contact you within 24 hours . Rates are as low as 5.9%-29.99% OAC. Payments dependent on year, price, model & down payment on vehicle. You are our priority and we will help you get in to a vehicle today. Call or email us today for all your financing needs.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Durham Auto Sales

2013 GMC Acadia SLE1
 141,043 KM
$13,345 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 22,363 KM
$34,884 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 2500...
 188,699 KM
$21,476 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Durham Auto Sales

Durham Auto Sales

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

Call Dealer

905-666-XXXX

(click to show)

905-666-3663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory