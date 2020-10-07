Menu
2008 Ford Escape

319,325 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Auto Sales

905-666-3663

2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Durham Auto Sales

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

905-666-3663

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

319,325KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6011580
  Stock #: TCE67496
  VIN: 1FMCU93118KE67496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TCE67496
  • Mileage 319,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Credit-Zone Canada (A division of Durham Auto Sales) has been providing excellent credit services to thousands of families for almost 25 years . Good credit, bad credit or no credit, if you are new to Canada, our credit professionals are committed to helping you secure the vehicle you need. Apply online and our team WILL contact you within 24 hours . Rates are as low as 5.9%-29.99% OAC. Payments dependent on year, price, model & down payment on vehicle. You are our priority and we will help you get in to a vehicle today. Call or email us today for all your financing needs.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defroster
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Back to Top

Durham Auto Sales

Durham Auto Sales

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

