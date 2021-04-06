2008 Mazda MAZDA3

$1,799 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 8 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6826472

Stock #: TC180455

TC180455 VIN: JM1BK32F181180455

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # TC180455

Mileage 177,822 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 CD Player Windows Rear Defroster Safety Power Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet

