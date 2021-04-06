Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

177,822 KM

Details Description Features

$1,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,799

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Auto Sales

905-666-3663

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Durham Auto Sales

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

905-666-3663

  1. 6826472
  2. 6826472
  3. 6826472
  4. 6826472
  5. 6826472
  6. 6826472
  7. 6826472
  8. 6826472
  9. 6826472
  10. 6826472
  11. 6826472
  12. 6826472
  13. 6826472
  14. 6826472
  15. 6826472
  16. 6826472
  17. 6826472
  18. 6826472
Contact Seller

$1,799

+ taxes & licensing

177,822KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6826472
  • Stock #: TC180455
  • VIN: JM1BK32F181180455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TC180455
  • Mileage 177,822 KM

Vehicle Description

“is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically This vehicle sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Rear Defroster
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Durham Auto Sales

2016 Ford Escape SE
 107,303 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 243,786 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 129,986 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Durham Auto Sales

Durham Auto Sales

Durham Auto Sales

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

Call Dealer

905-666-XXXX

(click to show)

905-666-3663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory