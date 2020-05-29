Menu
$1,855

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Auto Sales

905-666-3663

2008 Pontiac Montana

2008 Pontiac Montana

Sv6 w/1SC

2008 Pontiac Montana

Sv6 w/1SC

Location

Durham Auto Sales

1401 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

905-666-3663

$1,855

+ taxes & licensing

  • 198,814KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5201495
  • Stock #: TC190837
  • VIN: 1GMDV33W98D190837
Exterior Colour
Maroon
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

“is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically This vehicle sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Additional Features
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

