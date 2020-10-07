2009 Chevrolet Malibu

+ taxes & licensing
905-493-4425
1400 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K7
905-493-4425
+ taxes & licensing
Fully loaded low mileage Malibu LT2! Heated leather, power sunroof and more! Comes fully certified. Call today for an appointment 905-426-0208
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1400 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K7