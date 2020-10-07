Menu
2009 Chevrolet Malibu

127,107 KM

Details Description

$4,988

+ tax & licensing
$4,988

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Auto Mall

905-493-4425

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

LT2

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

LT2

Location

Durham Auto Mall

1400 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K7

905-493-4425

$4,988

+ taxes & licensing

127,107KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6059940
  VIN: 1G1ZJ577494146565

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 127,107 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded low mileage Malibu LT2! Heated leather, power sunroof and more! Comes fully certified. Call today for an appointment 905-426-0208

Durham Auto Mall

Durham Auto Mall

1400 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K7

