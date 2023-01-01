Menu
Account
Sign In
FWD

2009 Honda CR-V

235,368 KM

Details Description Features

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

Contact Seller

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
235,368KM
Used
VIN 5J6RE48329L811190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U9616A
  • Mileage 235,368 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Whitby Toyota

Used 2018 Honda Accord Sedan Sport for sale in Whitby, ON
2018 Honda Accord Sedan Sport 71,894 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota C-HR LE for sale in Whitby, ON
2021 Toyota C-HR LE 48,222 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential for sale in Whitby, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential 117,375 KM $18,900 + tax & lic

Email Whitby Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Whitby Toyota

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

Call Dealer

905-668-XXXX

(click to show)

905-668-4792

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Toyota

905-668-4792

Contact Seller
2009 Honda CR-V