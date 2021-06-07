Menu
2009 Lexus RX 350

302,033 KM

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Toyota

905-668-4792

2009 Lexus RX 350

2009 Lexus RX 350

2009 Lexus RX 350

Location

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

302,033KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7187411
  Stock #: 10619A
  VIN: 2T2HK31UX9C098923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 10619A
  • Mileage 302,033 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Lexus RX 350 Gray AWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V AWD, Cloth.

This Vehicle is Being Sold 'AS IS ' and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, maintained as any guaranteed level of quality. The Vehicle may not be for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the Purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.



CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

So don't wait to call Whitby Toyota to book a test drive today. Our team is professional and we offer a no pressure environment. Finding the right vehicle at the right price. We are here to help! Whitby Toyota has grown to become one of the most trusted sources of Toyota products & services in Durham region .By offering flexible financing .Our team of professionals are equipped to serve you best. Complimentary guest shuttle and car wash for every service , Our best interest is your satisfaction. Check us out at 1025 Dundas St W, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1, or give us a shout at 1-877-686-2228. We'll see you soon!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Whitby Toyota

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

