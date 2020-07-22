Menu
2009 Toyota Prius

332,256 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Toyota

905-668-4792

"

Location

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

332,256KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5482185
  • Stock #: 91060B
  • VIN: JTDKB20U293530371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 332,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2009 Toyota Prius 01f7 FWD CVT 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V

This Vehicle is Being Sold 'AS IS ' and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, maintained as any guaranteed level of quality. The Vehicle may not be for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the Purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

So don't wait to call Whitby Toyota to book a test drive today. Our team is professional and we offer a no-pressure environment. Finding the right vehicle at the right price. We are here to help! Whitby Toyota has grown to become one of the most trusted sources of Toyota products & services in the Durham region. By offering flexible financing. Our team of professionals is equipped to serve you best. Complimentary guest shuttle and car wash for every service, Our best interest is your satisfaction. Check us out at 1025 Dundas St W, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1, or give us a shout at 1-877-686-2228. We'll see you soon!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

