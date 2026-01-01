Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Ford F-150

168,921 KM

Details Features

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle
13481005

2010 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

905-666-2628

  1. 1768592535
  2. 1768592534
  3. 1768592534
  4. 1768592534
  5. 1768592534
  6. 1768592534
  7. 1768592534
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,921KM
Good Condition
VIN 1ftex1e80afd28586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 168,921 KM

Vehicle Features

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Whitby, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 148,087 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Whitby, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 173,989 KM $8,400 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Whitby, ON
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 146,800 KM $17,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-666-XXXX

(click to show)

905-666-2628

Alternate Numbers
905-427-4323
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

905-666-2628

2010 Ford F-150