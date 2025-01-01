Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

117,850 KM

Details

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

12652908

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

905-666-2628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,850KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BL1S54A1107207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,850 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2010 Mazda MAZDA3