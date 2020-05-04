Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

s Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

s Sport

Location

Durham Auto Mall

1400 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K7

905-493-4425

Contact Seller

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 248,300KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4957488
  • Stock #: WSW17897
  • VIN: JM1BL1H59A1259944
Exterior Colour
Graphite mica
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Welcome to an opportunity to save some money. We have limited room on our lot and have more cars than spots! We are offering locally traded vehicles to the public at lower prices instead of running them at auctions. We do not inspect these units as there is little profit and most of all, no time!! All trade-ins were licensed and on the road at the time of trade. Mandatory OMVIC disclosure...This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. We do not offer any reconditioning or inspections for as is vehicles, they are priced accordingly. Please confirm accuracy of details with dealer.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Durham Auto Mall

2009 Chevrolet Malib...
 174,425 KM
$5,388 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 s ...
 248,300 KM
$2,499 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 149,973 KM
$9,288 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Durham Auto Mall

Durham Auto Mall

1400 Dundas St East, Whitby, ON L1N 2K7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-493-XXXX

(click to show)

905-493-4425

Alternate Numbers
416-885-6657

Send A Message