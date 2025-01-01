$24,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Location
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4
905-666-2628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,103MI
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 100,103 MI
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX WORK TRUCK W/1WT 148,741 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Savana Cargo Van 150,102 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Forester X Limited 156,265 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-666-XXXX(click to show)
905-666-2628
Alternate Numbers905-427-4323
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
905-666-2628
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter