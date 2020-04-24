Menu
2010 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L Auto Trendline

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,365KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4916301
  • Stock #: 110338
  • VIN: wvwda7aj8aw110338
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Oil Change & New Front Brakes!!! Packages – Cold Weather Package Features – Heater Mirrors – CD Player – Power Locks & Windows and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

