2011 BMW 3 Series

111,591 KM

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

Touring

2011 BMW 3 Series

Touring

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

111,591KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7470792
  Stock #: 542627
  VIN: WBAUU3C50BA542627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 542627
  • Mileage 111,591 KM

Vehicle Description

xDrive! Clean CarFax! Safety Included! Top Features Navigation System Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Controls Fog Lights Push Button Start Sunroof and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

