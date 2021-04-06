Menu
2011 BMW X5

245,384 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Whitby Toyota

905-668-4792

35D

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

245,384KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6947392
  • Stock #: 10474A
  • VIN: 5UXZW0C52BL659937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 245,384 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d Gray AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Advanced Diesel 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V Advanced Diesel.

This Vehicle is Being Sold 'AS IS ' and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, maintained as any guaranteed level of quality. The Vehicle may not be for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the Purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.



So don't wait to call Whitby Toyota to book a test drive today. Our team is professional and we offer a no pressure environment. Finding the right vehicle at the right price. We are here to help! Whitby Toyota has grown to become one of the most trusted sources of Toyota products & services in Durham region .By offering flexible financing .Our team of professionals are equipped to serve you best. Complimentary guest shuttle and car wash for every service , Our best interest is your satisfaction. Check us out at 1025 Dundas St W, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1, or give us a shout at 1-877-686-2228. We'll see you soon!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

