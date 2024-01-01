Menu
Used 2011 Ford F-250 XLT for sale in Whitby, ON

2011 Ford F-250

260,401 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-250

XLT

2011 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

905-666-2628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
260,401KM
VIN 1FT7W2B63BEB11528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 260,401 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4
2011 Ford F-250