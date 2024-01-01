$19,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-250
XLT
2011 Ford F-250
XLT
Location
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4
905-666-2628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
260,401KM
VIN 1FT7W2B63BEB11528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 260,401 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
905-666-2628
2011 Ford F-250