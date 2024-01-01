Menu
2011 Toyota Corolla

133,598 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Corolla

CE

2011 Toyota Corolla

CE

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,598KM
VIN 2T1BU4EE8BC678917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 33847A
  • Mileage 133,598 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Whitby Toyota

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Toyota

905-668-4792

2011 Toyota Corolla