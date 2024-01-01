$11,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Corolla
CE
2011 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
905-668-4792
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,598KM
VIN 2T1BU4EE8BC678917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nautical Blue Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 33847A
- Mileage 133,598 KM
Vehicle Description
FWD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Whitby Toyota
1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1
