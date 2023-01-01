Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

148,973 KM

Details Features

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

905-666-2628

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

905-666-2628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

148,973KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10638225
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7CR230272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,973 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

905-666-2628

905-427-4323
