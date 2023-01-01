$14,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,000
+ taxes & licensing
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
905-666-2628
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4
905-666-2628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,000
+ taxes & licensing
148,973KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10638225
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG7CR230272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,973 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Suspension
Air Suspension
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.
209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4