300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1
855-666-1772
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4356 kilometers below market average! 2012 Dodge Journey White R/T AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 VVT Priced to bring you the Best Value, AWD, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4 Media Centre, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Universal Garage Door Opener. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV (under $35,000)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1