2012 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR R-T

2012 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR R-T

Location

Whitby Oshawa Honda

300 Thickson Road South, Whitby, ON L1N 9Z1

855-666-1772

  1. 4697253
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,057KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4697253
  • Stock #: US3062
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG4CT165331
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4356 kilometers below market average! 2012 Dodge Journey White R/T AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 VVT Priced to bring you the Best Value, AWD, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4 Media Centre, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Universal Garage Door Opener. Experience the Art of WOH for yourself, here at Whitby Oshawa Honda. With our massive inventory, newly renovated dealership and friendly, knowledgeable staff, the moment you step through our doors, your reaction will be "WOH!" No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV (under $35,000)

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Block Heater
  • Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors

