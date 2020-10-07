Menu
2012 GMC Acadia

155,178 KM

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
3.6L Denali

3.6L Denali

155,178KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5919846
  • Stock #: 150363
  • VIN: 1GKKVTED2CJ150363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 150363
  • Mileage 155,178 KM

Vehicle Description

Denali! Top Features All Wheel Drive Sunroof Bi-Xenon Headlights Fog lights Remote Start Navigation System Rear Entertainment Rearview Camera and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Sunroof
remote start
Leather Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

