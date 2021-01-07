Menu
2012 Honda Accord

159,679 KM

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2012 Honda Accord

2012 Honda Accord

Sedan 2.4L SE

2012 Honda Accord

Sedan 2.4L SE

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

159,679KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6562192
  • Stock #: 802804
  • VIN: 1HGCP2E63CA802804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 802804
  • Mileage 159,679 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade In! Clean Carfax! Top Features Bluetooth CD Player Steering Wheel Controls Remote Entry System Cruise Control and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

