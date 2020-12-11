2012 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Rear Defroster Safety Power Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.