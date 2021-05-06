Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Volkswagen Passat

147,959 KM

Details Description Features

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Passat

2012 Volkswagen Passat

2.5L Highline Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Passat

2.5L Highline Auto

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 7082605
  2. 7082605
  3. 7082605
  4. 7082605
  5. 7082605
  6. 7082605
  7. 7082605
  8. 7082605
  9. 7082605
  10. 7082605
  11. 7082605
  12. 7082605
  13. 7082605
  14. 7082605
  15. 7082605
  16. 7082605
  17. 7082605
  18. 7082605
  19. 7082605
Contact Seller
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof&reg;. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

147,959KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7082605
  • Stock #: 013274
  • VIN: 1VWCH7A32CC013274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 013274
  • Mileage 147,959 KM

Vehicle Description

Highline! One Owner! Clean CarFax! Top Features Remote Start Bluetooth Steering Wheel Controls KESSY Keyless Access w/Push Button Start Remote Start Leather Interior and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
remote start
Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2019 Polaris RZR RS1...
 5,256 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Frontier...
 33,122 KM
$37,988 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 145,560 KM
$9,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory