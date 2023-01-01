Menu
2013 Acura MDX

167,900 KM

Details Description Features

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2013 Acura MDX

2013 Acura MDX

3.5L Advance! Safety Included! No Accidents!

2013 Acura MDX

3.5L Advance! Safety Included! No Accidents!

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

167,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10168164
  • Stock #: opc001383
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H62DH001383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # opc001383
  • Mileage 167,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Advance! Safety Included! No Reported Accidents!

Top Features

Sunroof
Navigation
Rearview Camera
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Entertainment (TV/DVD)
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth Phone Connectivity

and so much more!

AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!!

Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!

*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Leather Interior

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

