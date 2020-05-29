+ taxes & licensing
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
Includes Solar Sunroof, Bang & Olufsen Sound, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 View Camera System, Black Alcantara Headliner, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Navigation System, A/C, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Backup Sensors, Rain Sensors, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth, Quattro All-Wheel Drive, Xenon Headlights, Ventilated Seats, Split Folding Seats, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Daytona Grey Pearl Effect on Black. We are selling this 2013 Audi S8 safety checked allowing you to purchase the vehicle with peace of mind and hassle free! Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today! *Plus Applicable Taxes and Licensing Fee
