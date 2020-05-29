Menu
$47,000

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2013 Audi S8

2013 Audi S8

4.0L + B & O | Adaptive Cruise | Lane Assist

2013 Audi S8

4.0L + B & O | Adaptive Cruise | Lane Assist

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$47,000

+ taxes & licensing

  79,415KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5136143
  Stock #: 017303
  VIN: WAUD2AFD0DN017303
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Includes Solar Sunroof, Bang & Olufsen Sound, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 View Camera System, Black Alcantara Headliner, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Navigation System, A/C, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Backup Sensors, Rain Sensors, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth, Quattro All-Wheel Drive, Xenon Headlights, Ventilated Seats, Split Folding Seats, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Daytona Grey Pearl Effect on Black. We are selling this 2013 Audi S8 safety checked allowing you to purchase the vehicle with peace of mind and hassle free! Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Backup Sensor
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-XXXX

905-579-0010

