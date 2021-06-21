Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Buick Encore

98,653 KM

Details Description Features

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2013 Buick Encore

2013 Buick Encore

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Buick Encore

AWD

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 7487712
  2. 7487712
  3. 7487712
  4. 7487712
  5. 7487712
  6. 7487712
  7. 7487712
  8. 7487712
  9. 7487712
  10. 7487712
  11. 7487712
  12. 7487712
  13. 7487712
  14. 7487712
  15. 7487712
  16. 7487712
  17. 7487712
  18. 7487712
  19. 7487712
  20. 7487712
  21. 7487712
Contact Seller

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

98,653KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7487712
  • Stock #: 073259
  • VIN: KL4cjgsb0db073259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 073259
  • Mileage 98,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, AWD, Sunroof! Clean CarFax! Top Features Sunroof Fog Lights Tinted Windows Rearview Camera Leather Seats Bluetooth Satellite Radio and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 72,612 KM
$36,500 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S5 Sportba...
 94,213 KM
$44,000 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 99,255 KM
$34,500 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory