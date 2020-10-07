Menu
2013 Fiat 500

48,860 KM

Details Description Features

$7,988

+ tax & licensing
$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

2013 Fiat 500

2013 Fiat 500

1.4L Lounge

2013 Fiat 500

1.4L Lounge

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

48,860KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6087138
  • Stock #: 663249
  • VIN: 3C3CFFCR0DT663249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 48,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Interior! Clean CarFax! Top Features Fog Lights Bi-Xenon Headlights Sunroof Satellite Radio Bluetooth Steering Wheel Controls and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

