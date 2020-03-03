2013 Honda Civic

Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Map Lights

remote start

Intermittent Wipers Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Rear View Camera

Cloth Interior

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.