Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Civic

202,827 KM

Details Description Features

$6,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

905-579-0010

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

1.8L LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

1.8L LX

Location

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

905-579-0010

  1. 6873303
  2. 6873303
  3. 6873303
  4. 6873303
  5. 6873303
  6. 6873303
  7. 6873303
  8. 6873303
  9. 6873303
  10. 6873303
  11. 6873303
  12. 6873303
  13. 6873303
  14. 6873303
  15. 6873303
  16. 6873303
  17. 6873303
  18. 6873303
  19. 6873303
  20. 6873303
Contact Seller

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

202,827KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6873303
  • Stock #: 013927
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E5XDH013927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 013927
  • Mileage 202,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Safety Included! Sunroof! Top Features Sunroof Rearview Camera Bluetooth Tinted Windows Steering Wheel Controls and so much more! AT THIS PRICE, THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST FOR LONG!!!! Owasco Volkswagen is a family owned and operated dealership since 1972 and is committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number! Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE – Just ask! *Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2014 Honda Civic Sed...
 60,111 KM
$9,988 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 38,695 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 2.5l...
 27,322 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic

Email Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-0010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory