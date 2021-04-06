2013 Honda Civic

$6,988 + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 8 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6873303

6873303 Stock #: 013927

013927 VIN: 2HGFB2E5XDH013927

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 202,827 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet

