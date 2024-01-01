Menu
AWD

2013 Infiniti JX35

148,546 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Infiniti JX35

2013 Infiniti JX35

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

905-668-4792

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

148,546KM
Used
VIN 5N1AL0MM8DC338951

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 33321A
  • Mileage 148,546 KM

AWD

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Whitby Toyota

Whitby Toyota

1025 Dundas St West, Whitby, ON L1P 1Z1

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Whitby Toyota

905-668-4792

2013 Infiniti JX35